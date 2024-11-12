News & Insights

Carbon Streaming Faces Challenges Amid Market Uncertainties

November 12, 2024 — 08:38 pm EST

Carbon Streaming (TSE:NETZ) has released an update.

Carbon Streaming Corporation reported a challenging third quarter, with a net loss primarily due to the revaluation of carbon credit agreements. The company remains focused on restructuring and optimizing its portfolio to improve cash flows in 2025 despite the uncertainties in the voluntary carbon market.

