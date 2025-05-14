Carbon Revolution plc Reports Record Revenue of US$47.3 Million for Fiscal 2024 Amid Significant Operational Developments

Carbon Revolution reports record $47.3 million revenue, an 87% increase year-over-year, despite a significant net loss.

Quiver AI Summary

Carbon Revolution plc reported a record revenue of US$47.3 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, marking an 87% increase from the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a significant net loss after tax of US$146.4 million, compared to a loss of US$52.5 million in the prior year, partly due to higher transaction costs and an asset impairment of US$68.0 million. CEO Donald Hampton, Jr. attributed the revenue increase to full production for notable programs such as the Range Rover Sport SV and Corvette Z06/E-Ray. The company highlighted important operational advancements, including the initial commissioning of a new Mega-line aimed at improving production efficiency and meeting growing demand. To enhance its leadership, Carbon Revolution appointed Robert A. Lutz as Chair of the Board and named Donald Hampton, Jr. as CEO. The company is optimistic about future growth and is working toward profitability from its Australian plant.

Potential Positives

Achieved record full year revenue of US$47.3 million, representing an 87% increase year-over-year.

Notable completion of initial Mega-line commissioning, which is expected to enhance operational efficiency and capacity to meet demand.

Appointment of Robert A. (Bob) Lutz as Chair of the Board of Directors, indicating a strengthening of leadership.

Industry recognition at the prestigious 2024 PACE Automotive News awards, receiving dual awards, highlighting the company's innovation and excellence in automotive technology.

Potential Negatives

Full year loss after income tax increased significantly to US$146.4 million, up 179% from the previous year's loss of US$52.5 million.

Substantial impairment of assets totaling US$68.0 million was recorded, indicating potential issues with asset valuation or business viability.

Significant capital raising transaction costs of US$20.9 million for the current year compared to US$16.4 million in the prior year could indicate ongoing financial strain or the need for continuous funding to sustain operations.

FAQ

What was Carbon Revolution's revenue for fiscal year 2024?

Carbon Revolution achieved a record revenue of US$47.3 million, representing an 87% increase year-over-year.

What were the main factors driving Carbon Revolution's growth?

The growth was primarily driven by ramping up production for the Range Rover Sport SV program and increased shipments for the Corvette Z06/E-Ray.

Who was appointed as Chair of the Board at Carbon Revolution?

Robert A. (Bob) Lutz has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors at Carbon Revolution.

What significant operational milestone did Carbon Revolution achieve?

Carbon Revolution completed the initial commissioning of its Mega-line, enhancing operational efficiency and production capacity.

How does Carbon Revolution intend to achieve profitability?

The company is restructuring its cost base and expects to grow towards profitability from its first plant in Australia.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CREV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $CREV stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



- Achieved Record Full Year Revenue of US$47.3 million, up 87% year-over-year





- Makes substantial progress on operational and liquidity actions





GEELONG, Australia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Revolution plc (Nasdaq: CREV) (the “Company”), a Tier 1 OEM supplier and the leading global manufacturer of lightweight advanced technology automotive carbon fiber wheels, today announced fiscal 2024 results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Full year revenue was a record US$47.3 million, up 87% year-over-year. Full year loss after income tax was US$146.4 million compared to US$52.5 million a year ago, with transaction costs comprising US$20.9 million for the current year compared to US$16.4 million for the prior year. Impairment of assets in accordance with IAS 36 of US$68.0m was also taken in FY24.





"Carbon Revolution delivered exceptional growth in fiscal 2024, with full-year revenue growing 87% year-over-year," said Donald Hampton, Jr, CEO of Carbon Revolution. "This performance was driven primarily by a ramp to full production of the Range Rover Sport SV program combined with increased volumes shipped for the Corvette Z06 / E-Ray program.”





“The completion of our Mega-line initial commissioning is a significant milestone,” added Mr. Hampton, Jr. “The Mega-line, combined with associated expanded capacity, enhances our operational efficiency and we believe positions us to meet the demand from global OEMs. Spend on capacity expansion required for expected volume from currently awarded programs is concluding and we have recently restructured and lowered our cost base, both items combined bring a new level of resilience to our business.”





“With all that has been achieved in the last 18 months, the Company expects to be well placed for growth and is moving toward profitability from our first plant in Australia."







Business progress includes:









Appointed Robert A. (Bob) Lutz as Chair of the Board of Directors



Appointed Robert A. (Bob) Lutz as Chair of the Board of Directors



Strengthened leadership with appointments of Donald Hampton, Jr. as CEO and Alia Comai as Chief Revenue Officer



Strengthened leadership with appointments of Donald Hampton, Jr. as CEO and Alia Comai as Chief Revenue Officer



Key customer vehicle launches, including Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and Lamborghini Temerario



Key customer vehicle launches, including Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and Lamborghini Temerario



Completed initial Mega-line commissioning, driving operational efficiencies



Completed initial Mega-line commissioning, driving operational efficiencies



Achieved industry recognition at the prestigious 2024 PACE Automotive News awards with dual awards













Webcast and Conference Call Information







To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please go to the



Events section



on Carbon Revolution’s investor website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (877) 407-9716 (domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (international).





A replay of the conference call will be available from 3:00 pm Eastern Time on May 15, 2025, until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on May 29, 2025 under the



Events section



of Carbon Revolution’s investor website, or by calling (844) 512-2921 (US domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international), Access ID: 13753730.







About Carbon Revolution plc







Carbon Revolution plc (Nasdaq: CREV) is the parent of Carbon Revolution Pty Ltd, an early-stage growth company which has successfully innovated, commercialized and industrialized the advanced manufacture of carbon fiber wheels for the global automotive industry. The Company has progressed from single prototypes to designing and manufacturing lightweight wheels for cars and SUVs in the high performance, premium and luxury segments, for the world’s most prestigious automotive brands. Carbon Revolution is creating a significant and sustainable advanced technology business that supplies its lightweight wheel technology to automotive manufacturers around the world.





For more information, visit



carbonrev.com









Financial Highlights













Metrics







(









1)

















(US$ unless otherwise specified)











FY24













FY23













Change %











Revenue (US$m)





47.3









25.3









87%









Loss for the year (US$m)





(146.4





)





(52.5





)





(179)%









EBITDA



(2





)



(US$m)





(120.5





)





(42.3





)





(185)%









Adjusted EBITDA



(





3





)



(US$m)





(35.0





)





(23.5





)





(49)%









Unrestricted cash at April 30 2025



(





4





)



(US$m)





1.0

































(1)









All USD figures converted to USD at a rate of 0.6624:1 (USD:AUD) for convenience. Financial years ending June 30.









(2)









EBITDA differs from the most comparable IFRS measure, net loss for the year, primarily because it does not include interest expense and interest income, income taxes, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and amortization of intangible assets.









(3)









Adjusted EBITDA adjusts EBITDA for capital raising transaction costs, share-based payment expenses, impairment of assets, loss on modification, loss on extinguishment, supplier financing costs, realized foreign exchange loss, gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities and unrealized foreign exchange gain. See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-IFRS financial measures.









(4)









The Company expects to draw down the remaining US$5m from OIC funds in CY2025. As of April 30, 2025 the Company has US$1.0m of available cash on the balance sheet and US$3.6m in restricted Trust fund in relation to the PIUS agreement.



























Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics







In addition to results determined in accordance with IFRS, management utilizes certain non-IFRS financial measures such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not financial measures as defined by IFRS. Non-IFRS measures have certain limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results of operations as reported under IFRS. The Company believes non-IFRS measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management believes that the use of non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends in and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-IFRS/GAAP financial measures to investors. These measures should not be used instead of, or considered as alternatives to, the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.







Forward Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this communication are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “target” or other similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future financial performance, business strategies, financings and expectations for the Company’s business. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Carbon Revolution’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from such assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Carbon Revolution.





These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including (i) Carbon Revolution's liquidity, including its ability to pay its obligations and to issue equity, refinance its indebtedness or otherwise obtain financing at all or on acceptable terms, (ii) risks related to our ability to meet financial covenants and other key covenants under existing financing arrangements, (iii) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (iv) the ability to maintain the listing of Carbon Revolution’s securities on the stock exchange; (v) risks related to the rollout of Carbon Revolution’s business strategy and the timing of expected business milestones; (vi) the effects of competition on Carbon Revolution’s future business and the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth, establish and maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) risks related to domestic and international political and macroeconomic uncertainty, including tariffs and trade policy and the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas and Israel-Hezbollah conflicts; (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Carbon Revolution; (ix) the impact of pandemic and governmental responses on any of the foregoing risks; (x) risks related to Carbon Revolution’s industry; (xi) changes in laws and regulations; and (xii) those factors discussed in the documents Carbon Revolution filed with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended June 30, 2024.





If any of these risks materialize or Carbon Revolution’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Carbon Revolution does not presently know or that Carbon Revolution currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Carbon Revolution’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Carbon Revolution anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Carbon Revolution’s assessments to change. However, while Carbon Revolution may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Carbon Revolution specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, unless required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Carbon Revolution’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.







For further information, please contact:







Investors







Investors@carbonrev.com







Media







Media@carbonrev.com





















Carbon Revolution plc









Condensed







1







Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

































































June 30, 2024









US $’000

















June 30, 2024









AU $’000

















June 30, 2023









AU $’000

















Current assets







































Cash and cash equivalents









2,454













3,705













19,582













Restricted trust fund









446













674













14,677













Receivables









5,656













8,538













6,430













Contract assets









9,242













13,952













8,239













Inventories









19,101













28,836













22,173













Other current assets









1,453













2,193













378















Total current assets













38,352

















57,898

















71,479

















Non-current assets







































Restricted trust fund









4,637













7,001













-













Property, plant and equipment









-













-













62,638













Right-of-use assets









-













-













7,446













Intangible assets









-













-













16,774















Total non-current assets













4,637

















7,001

















86,858

















Total assets













42,989

















64,899

















158,337





















































Current liabilities







































Payables









29,973













45,247













15,474













Borrowings









9,282













14,013













13,829













Lease liability









467













705













645













Contract liability









730













1,102













748













Deferred income









1,400













2,114













1,919













Provisions









2,887













4,359













12,957















Total current liabilities













44,739

















67,540

















45,572

















Non-current liabilities







































Borrowings









93,301













140,853













70,833













Payables









10,064













15,193













-













Derivative liability









352













531













-













Lease liability









4,677













7,061













7,368













Contract liability









2,999













4,527













1,755













Deferred income









8,825













13,323













15,235













Provisions









1,877













2,834













1,843















Total non-current liabilities













122,095

















184,322

















97,034

















Total liabilities













166,834

















251,862

















142,606

















Net (liabilities) / assets













(123,845









)













(186,963









)













15,731





















































Equity (Deficit)







































Contributed equity









-













-













-













Warrants









4,971













7,504













-













Reserves









1,317













1,990













7,166













Accumulated losses









(130,133





)









(196,457





)









8,565















Total equity (deficit)













(123,845









)













(186,963









)













15,731















_______________________________







1



All USD figures converted to USD at a rate of 0.6624:1 (USD:AUD) for convenience.



















Carbon Revolution plc









Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and









Other Comprehensive Income











2







For the Years Ended June 30,





2024





, 2023 and 2022

























































2024













2024













2023













2022





















US $’000













AU $’000













AU $’000













AU $’000







































Sale of wheels





44,752









67,560









37,477









38,276













Engineering services





1,702









2,569









530









464













Sale of tooling





881









1,330









253









1,596















Revenue









47,335













71,459













38,260













40,336















Cost of goods sold





(65,262





)





(98,523





)





(55,094





)





(57,445





)









Impairment of assets





(55,472





)





(83,745





)





-









-















Gross loss









(73,399









)









(110,809









)









(16,834









)









(17,109









)



































Other income





1,423









2,148









3,096









4,320













Operational expenses





(2,505





)





(3,782





)





(2,997





)





(2,013





)









Research and development expenses





(23,914





)





(36,102





)





(16,180





)





(16,933





)









Administrative expenses





(11,979





)





(18,084





)





(14,566





)





(13,146





)









Marketing expenses





(1,166





)





(1,760





)





(1,494





)





(1,550





)









Capital raising transaction costs





(20,921





)





(31,584





)





(24,746





)





-













Finance costs





(19,937





)





(30,100





)





(5,502





)





(1,390





)









Finance income





5,955









8,990









-









-















Loss before income tax expense









(146,443









)









(221,083









)









(79,223









)









(47,821









)











Income tax expense







-













-











-









-















Loss for the year









(146,443









)









(221,083









)









(79,223









)









(47,821









)



































Other comprehensive income / (loss)

























Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

























Foreign currency translation differences – foreign operations





201









303









(62





)





(147





)











Other comprehensive income / (loss)









201













303













(62









)









(147









)





































Total comprehensive loss for the year









(146,242









)









(220,780









)









(79,285









)









(47,968









)





































Earnings per share









US $













AU $













AU $













AU $















Basic





(77.90





)





(117.61





)





(59.20





)





$(36.17





)









Diluted





(77.90





)





(117.61





)





(59.20





)





$(36.17





)









_______________________________







2



All USD figures converted to USD at a rate of 0.6624:1 (USD:AUD) for convenience.



















Carbon Revolution plc









Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Deficit) – AU$









For the years ended June 30, 2024, 2023 and 2022





























































































Share





Capital*

















Share





Premium*

















Warrants

















Share





buyback





reserve

















Share based





payment





reserve

















Accumulated





losses

















Foreign





currency





translation





reserve

















Total equity





(deficit)



















AU $’000













AU $’000













AU $’000













AU $’000













AU $’000













AU $’000













AU $’000













AU $’000















Balance as of July 1, 2021









-

















-

















-

















(311









)













5,979

















(131,067









)













(9









)













136,726















Loss after tax for the year





-













-













-













-













-













(47,821





)









-













(47,821





)









Other comprehensive loss for the year





-













-













-













-













-













-













(147





)









(147





)











Total comprehensive loss for the year









-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















(47,821









)













(147









)













(47,968









)













Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners















































































Share options exercised





-













-













-













-













1,235













1,932













-













3,167















Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners









-

















-

















-

















-

















1,235

















1,932

















-

















3,167

















Balance as of June 30, 2022









-

















-

















-

















(311









)













7,214

















85,178

















(156









)













91,925





























































































Balance as of July 1, 2022









-

















-

















-

















(311









)













7,214

















85,178

















(156









)













91,925















Loss after tax for the year





-













-













-













-













-













(79,223





)









-













(79,223





)









Other comprehensive loss for the year





-













-













-













-













-













-













(62





)









(62





)











Total comprehensive loss for the year









-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















(79,223









)













(62









)













(79,285









)













Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners















































































Share options exercised





-













-













-













-













481













2,610













-













3,091















Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners









-

















-

















-

















-

















481

















2,610

















-

















3,091

















Balance as of June 30, 2023









-

















-

















-

















(311









)













7,695

















8,565

















(218









)













15,731





























































































Balance as of July 1, 2023









-

















-

















-

















(311









)













7,695

















8,565

















(218









)













15,731















Loss after tax for the year





-













-













-













-













-













(221,083





)









-















(221,083









)











Other comprehensive income for the year





-













-













-













-















-















-













303













303















Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year









-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















(221,083









)













303

















(220,780









)













Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners















































































Share options exercised





-













-













-













-













(886





)









886













-













-













Equity-settled share-based payment





-













-













-













-













(410





)









-













-













(410





)









Cancellation of share-based payment plans





-













-













-













311













(4,802





)









4,491













-













-













Settlement of share-based payment with cash alternative





-













-













-













-













(1,597





)









-













-













(1,597





)









Equity-settled share-based payment to non-employee





-













-













-













-













1,905













-













-













1,905













Acquisition transaction





-













10,684













-













-













-













-













-













10,684













Capital reduction





-













(10,684





)









-













-













-













10,684













-













-













Issue of warrants





-













-













7,504













-













-













-













-













7,504















Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners









-

















-

















7,504

















311

















(5,790









)













16,061

















-

















18,086

















Balance as of June 30, 2024









-

















-

















7,504

















-

















1,905

















(196,457









)













85

















(186,963









)

















































































































* Comparative periods have been re-stated with the capital structure of Carbon Revolution PLC being the continuing legal parent. Refer to note 6.7 of the financial statements in the Annual Report on Form 20-F.























3







Carbon Revolution plc









Condensed Statements of Cash Flows









For the years ended June 30, 2024, 2023 and 2022





























































2024









US $’000













2024









AU $’000

















2023









AU $’000













2022









AU $’000

















Cash flow from operating activities































Receipts from customers





44,198









66,724













45,742









33,643













Receipt of grants and research and development incentives





134









202













15,446









3,767













Payments to suppliers and employees





(75,545





)





(114,049





)









(80,215





)





(81,005





)









Interest received





134









202













61









94













Capital raising transaction costs





(7,758





)





(11,712





)









(9,030





)





-













Borrowing costs





(5,978





)





(9,025





)









(20,676





)





-













Finance costs





(6,087





)





(9,187





)









(3,810





)





(2,475





)











Net cash used in operating activities









(50,902









)









(76,845









)













(52,482









)









(45,976









)









































Cash flow from investing activities































Payments for property, plant and equipment





(13,004





)





(19,632





)









(13,082





)





(15,634





)









Payments for intangible assets





(3,607





)





(5,446





)









(4,874





)





(6,007





)









Sale proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment





1









2













3









-















Net cash used in investing activities









(16,610









)









(25,076









)













(17,953









)









(21,641









)









































Cash flow from financing activities































Proceeds from third-party borrowings





71,508









107,953













124,963









33,657













Repayment of third-party borrowings





(20,211





)





(30,512





)









(43,212





)





(29,370





)









Reclassification (to)/from restricted trust fund





4,638









7,002













(14,677





)





-













Capital raising transaction costs





-









-













-









(422





)









Proceeds from capital reorganization





719









1,085













-









-













Repayment of lease liability





(277





)





(418





)









(604





)





(596





)











Net cash provided by financing activities









56,377













85,110

















66,470













3,269











































Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents held





(11,135





)





(16,811





)









(3,965





)





(64,348





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial year





12,971









19,582













22,693









87,257













Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents





618









934













854









(216





)











Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial year









2,454













3,705

















19,582













22,693



























































_______________________________







3



All USD figures converted to USD at a rate of 0.6624:1 (USD:AUD) for convenience.



















Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss for the year



















EBITDA differs from the most comparable IFRS measure, net loss for the year, primarily because it does not include interest expense and interest income, income taxes, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts EBITDA for capital raising transaction costs, share-based payment expenses, impairment of assets, loss on modification, loss on extinguishment, supplier financing costs, realized foreign exchange loss, gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities and unrealized foreign exchange gain. The table below provides the buildup of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA described in the Financial Highlights table above.















2024









US $m







4















2023









US $m

















2024









AU $m













2023









AU $m

















Net loss for the year









(146.4









)









(52.5









)













(221.1









)









(79.2









)











Income tax expense





-









-













-









-













Depreciation & Amortization





8.8









7.0













13.2









10.5













Effective interest on third party borrowings





10.6









1.0













16.0









1.4













Cash Interest on third party borrowings





6.1









1.8













9.2









2.7













Interest on lease liabilities





0.2









0.2













0.3









0.3













Interest other





0.4









0.4













0.6









0.6













Interest income





(0.1





)





(0.0





)









(0.2





)





(0.1





)











Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA)









(120.5









)









(42.3









)













(182.0









)









(63.8









)











Capital raising transaction costs





20.9









16.4













31.6









24.7













Share based payment expenses





(0.1





)





2.1













(0.2





)





3.1













Impairment of assets





68.0









-













102.6









-













Loss on modification





0.6









-













0.9









-













Loss on extinguishment





1.4









-













2.1









-













Supplier financing costs





0.6









0.3













1.0









0.4













Realized foreign exchange loss





0.0









-













0.1









-













Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities





(4.4





)





-













(6.7





)







-















Unrealized foreign exchange gain





(1.4





)





-













(2.1





)







-

















Adjusted EBITDA









(35.0









)









(23.5









)













(52.7









)









(35.6









)











_______________________________







4



All USD figures converted to USD at a rate of 0.6624:1 (USD:AUD) for convenience



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.