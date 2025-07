Carbon Revolution plc Receives Nasdaq Compliance Notification for Financial Filing Delay

Carbon Revolution plc notified of non-compliance with Nasdaq rules due to unmet financial filing requirements; 60 days to rectify.

Carbon Revolution plc, a leading manufacturer of lightweight carbon fiber wheels based in Geelong, Australia, announced it received a notification from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with a listing rule due to the failure to file interim financial information for the period ending December 31, 2024. While the notification does not immediately affect trading of its shares, the company has 60 days to submit a compliance plan, with the possibility of being granted an extension of up to 180 days. Carbon Revolution has evolved from prototype development to manufacturing advanced automotive wheels for high-performance and luxury vehicles. The press release also contains forward-looking statements about the company's business strategies, risks, and uncertainties affecting future performance.

Potential Positives

The Company has received a notification from Nasdaq, which does not have immediate consequences on the listing or trading of its shares, indicating the potential for continued compliance opportunities.

Carbon Revolution has been granted 60 days to submit a plan to regain compliance, with the possibility of an extension of up to 180 days, demonstrating potential support from Nasdaq.

The Company has progressed from single prototypes to commercial production of advanced carbon fiber wheels, highlighting its growth and innovation within the automotive industry.

Potential Negatives

The company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) due to failure to file required interim financial information, raising concerns about its operational transparency and governance.

This non-compliance notification may negatively impact investor confidence and perceptions of the company's financial health and management effectiveness.

The company faces a tight timeline to submit a compliance plan within 60 days, with potential consequences if Nasdaq does not accept the plan, including the risk of delisting.

FAQ

What is the recent compliance issue faced by Carbon Revolution?

Carbon Revolution received a notification from Nasdaq for not filing interim financial information for the period ending December 31, 2024.

How long does Carbon Revolution have to regain Nasdaq compliance?

The company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2).

What happens if Carbon Revolution's compliance plan is not accepted?

If Nasdaq does not accept the plan, Carbon Revolution can appeal the decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

Will Carbon Revolution's shares still trade on Nasdaq during this process?

The notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Carbon Revolution's ordinary shares or warrants.

What are Carbon Revolution's main business activities?

Carbon Revolution specializes in manufacturing lightweight carbon fiber wheels for the global automotive industry.

$CREV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $CREV stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 4,311 shares (+82.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,424

TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 294 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $779

SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 193 shares (+37.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $511

CREDIT AGRICOLE S A added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

GEELONG, Australia, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Revolution plc (Nasdaq: CREV) (the “Company”), a Tier 1 OEM supplier and the leading global manufacturer of lightweight advanced technology automotive carbon fiber wheels, today announced that the Company has received a notification letter (the “Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) due to the Company’s failure to file interim financial information for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024 on Form 6-K. The Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ordinary shares or warrants on Nasdaq. The Letter stated that, under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance, and that if a plan is submitted and accepted, Nasdaq could grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 6-K’s due date, or until December 29, 2025, to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.







About Carbon Revolution plc







Carbon Revolution plc (Nasdaq: CREV) is the parent of Carbon Revolution Pty Ltd, an early-stage growth company which has successfully innovated, commercialized and industrialized the advanced manufacture of carbon fiber wheels for the global automotive industry. The Company has progressed from single prototypes to designing and manufacturing lightweight wheels for cars and SUVs in the high performance, premium and luxury segments, for the world’s most prestigious automotive brands. Carbon Revolution is creating a significant and sustainable advanced technology business that supplies its lightweight wheel technology to automotive manufacturers around the world.





For more information, visit



carbonrev.com









Forward Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this communication are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “target” or other similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectation of continued listing of Carbon Revolution’s ordinary shares and warrants on Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to promptly regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2), the future financial performance, business strategies, financings and expectations for the Company’s business. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Carbon Revolution’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from such assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Carbon Revolution.





These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including (i) the ability to maintain the listing of Carbon Revolution’s securities on Nasdaq or any other exchange on which such securities may be listed in the future; (ii) the failure to realize the benefits of being listed on a U.S. securities exchange and publicly-traded in the United States; (iii) Carbon Revolution's liquidity, including its ability to pay its obligations and to issue equity, refinance its indebtedness or otherwise obtain financing at all or on acceptable terms, (iv) risks related to its ability to meet financial covenants and other key covenants under existing financing arrangements, (v) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (vi) risks related to the rollout of Carbon Revolution’s business strategy and the timing of expected business milestones; (vii) the effects of competition on Carbon Revolution’s future business and the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth, establish and maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; (viii) risks related to domestic and international political and macroeconomic uncertainty including tariffs and trade policy and the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas and Israel-Hezbollah conflicts; (ix) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Carbon Revolution; (x) the impact of pandemic and governmental responses on any of the foregoing risks; (xi) risks related to Carbon Revolution’s industry; (xii) changes in laws and regulations; and (xiii) those factors discussed in the documents Carbon Revolution filed with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended June 30, 2024.





If any of these risks materialize or Carbon Revolution’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Carbon Revolution does not presently know or that Carbon Revolution currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Carbon Revolution’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Carbon Revolution anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Carbon Revolution’s assessments to change. However, while Carbon Revolution may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Carbon Revolution specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, unless required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Carbon Revolution’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.







For further information, please contact:







Investors









Investors@carbonrev.com









Media









Media@carbonrev.com







