Carbon market to stay volatile until supply adjusts -analyst

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - European carbon prices, which have hit record highs on speculative bets and a tighter supply of emissions credits, will remain volatile in the coming months before new permits are available later this year, analysis firm ICIS said.

The European Union's Emissions Trading System (ETS) is the bloc's flagship scheme to cut pollutants and cap the emissions of about 12,000 power plants, factories and airlines.

Free allocations of permits were initially issued to the manufacturing and airline industries, but the proportion has decreased gradually each year between 2013-2020.

"I think we will see further price jumps in both directions over the next few months as the market settles into this new reality," said Marcus Ferdinand, energy market analyst at ICIS.

Speculation from financial institutions that do not have regulatory obligations but use the carbon market as an investment vehicle, has created volatility, Ferdinand said.

Compounding the speculation, a delay in allocations and auctions of new permits until the second half of the year has squeezed supply, requiring companies to buy on the secondary market to meet regulatory compliance for 2020.

EU carbon permits CFI2Zc1 hit a record peak of 40.25 euros per tonne on Friday before closing at 40.22 euros/t, extending a rally that began in December when the EU raised its target for cutting emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030.

ICIS said it expected volatility to persist in coming months but the price was likely to settle at 35 euros/t by the end of the year. Their upward trajectory sees the price at 44 euros in 2022 and 46 euros in 2023.

"For financial investors looking for a more short-term return, the market remains quite attractive," Ferdinand said.

