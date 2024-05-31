Carbon Done Right Eyes AIM Listing

Earl Resources Limited (TSE:KLX) has released an update.

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc., a company specializing in carbon credit development through afforestation and reforestation, is on track for its shares to be listed on the AIM by June 30, 2024, pending necessary approvals. The firm is also updating its compliance status following a management cease trade order due to delayed financial filings, which it anticipates resolving by the same date. This bi-weekly update is in accordance with regulatory guidelines, and the company assures continued communication until the filings are complete.

