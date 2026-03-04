Carbios Files Complaint Over Alleged Destabilization Campaign

(RTTNews) - Carbios SA [ALCRB.PA], a biotechnology company, has announced on Wednesday that it is formally contesting allegations made against the company and its executives in legal proceedings initiated by a former executive. The company has described this as a destabilization campaign that has persisted for several months.

In response, Carbios has filed a criminal complaint for false accusation with the Public Prosecutor at the Lyon Judicial Court. The company's management and Board of Directors have stated that the former executive has undertaken repeated threats and attempts at intimidation related to the circumstances of his departure.

The Board unanimously reaffirmed its full support for the executive management team and expressed confidence in the continued execution of the company's strategy.

ALCRB.PA is currently trading at EUR 8.65 up EUR 0.78 or 9.91 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange.

