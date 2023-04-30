Carbios (EPA:ALCRB) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 53.04

The average one-year price target for Carbios (EPA:ALCRB) has been revised to 53.04 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 46.41 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.53% from the latest reported closing price of 31.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carbios. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALCRB is 0.01%, an increase of 6.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.87% to 119K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 108K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing a decrease of 48.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCRB by 55.32% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCRB by 61.83% over the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCRB by 22.98% over the last quarter.

