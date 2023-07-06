Carbios (EPA:ALCRB) Price Target Increased by 14.20% to 60.57

The average one-year price target for Carbios (EPA:ALCRB) has been revised to 60.57 / share. This is an increase of 14.20% from the prior estimate of 53.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.73 to a high of 71.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.77% from the latest reported closing price of 31.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carbios. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALCRB is 0.01%, an increase of 18.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 90.92% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Private Wealth holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCRB by 1.36% over the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCRB by 22.98% over the last quarter.

