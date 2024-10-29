Carawine Resources Reports Promising Drilling Results Amid Acquisition

Carawine Resources Ltd. (AU:CWX) has released an update.

Carawine Resources Ltd has announced promising results from its recent drilling at the Paterson Project, indicating significant copper and gold intervals, which could boost future exploration efforts. Meanwhile, the company is undergoing a compulsory acquisition process by its major shareholder, QGold Pty Ltd, with court proceedings ongoing. These developments could impact Carawine’s market position and attract investor interest.

