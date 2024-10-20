News & Insights

Carawine Resources Plans Key Votes at AGM

October 20, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Carawine Resources Ltd. (AU:CWX) has released an update.

Carawine Resources Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s financial statements and vote on key resolutions, including director re-election and approval of a new equity issuance mandate. These decisions could significantly impact the company’s strategic direction and stock performance, making it a crucial event for investors to watch.

