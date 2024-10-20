Carawine Resources Announces Digital AGM Plans

Carawine Resources Ltd. (AU:CWX) has released an update.

Carawine Resources Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, at the Celtic Club in West Perth, with shareholders urged to submit proxy votes by November 19. The company is opting for digital distribution of the Notice of Meeting to streamline communications and encourages shareholders to update their details for future electronic correspondence. Any changes to the meeting arrangements will be communicated via ASX announcements and the company’s website.

