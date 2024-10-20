News & Insights

Stocks

Carawine Resources Announces Digital AGM Plans

October 20, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Carawine Resources Ltd. (AU:CWX) has released an update.

Carawine Resources Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, at the Celtic Club in West Perth, with shareholders urged to submit proxy votes by November 19. The company is opting for digital distribution of the Notice of Meeting to streamline communications and encourages shareholders to update their details for future electronic correspondence. Any changes to the meeting arrangements will be communicated via ASX announcements and the company’s website.

For further insights into AU:CWX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.