Caravelle International Expands Share Structure Flexibility

Caravelle International’s subsidiary, High-Trend International Group, has updated its company structure in the Cayman Islands, enhancing its ability to manage and issue shares. With an authorized share capital of $50,000 divided into Class A and B shares, the company is positioned to capitalize on flexible investment opportunities and potential growth in the financial markets.

