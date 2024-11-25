News & Insights

Caravelle International Expands Share Structure Flexibility

November 25, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Caravelle International (HTCO) has released an update.

Caravelle International’s subsidiary, High-Trend International Group, has updated its company structure in the Cayman Islands, enhancing its ability to manage and issue shares. With an authorized share capital of $50,000 divided into Class A and B shares, the company is positioned to capitalize on flexible investment opportunities and potential growth in the financial markets.

