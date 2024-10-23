Caravelle International Announces New Securities Purchase Agreement

Caravelle International (HTCO) has released an update.

Caravelle International Group has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with an investor, allowing for the issuance and sale of its securities. This agreement, governed by the laws of the Cayman Islands, outlines the mutual commitment between Caravelle International and the investor to transact under specific conditions. The move is poised to enhance Caravelle International’s financial standing and attract market interest.

