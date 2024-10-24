News & Insights

Caravel Minerals Announces New Share Quotation

Caravel Minerals Limited (AU:CVV) has released an update.

Caravel Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 33,172,414 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in their financial strategy. This development may attract the attention of investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector as the company expands its market presence.

