Caravan manufacturer Knaus Tabbert to announce IPO next week - sources

MUNICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - German caravan maker Knaus Tabbert is planning to announce its initial public offering (IPO) in Frankfurt next week with a targeted market value of 800 million euros ($952 million), sources familiar with the matter said.

In 2018, Knaus Tabbert shelved plans for an IPO as it sought other ways to finance its expansion plans.

($1 = 0.8400 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Hübner in Munich und Hans Seidenstücker in Frankfurt; writing by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal)

