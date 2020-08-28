Caravan manufacturer Knaus Tabbert to announce IPO next week - sources
MUNICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - German caravan maker Knaus Tabbert is planning to announce its initial public offering (IPO) in Frankfurt next week with a targeted market value of 800 million euros ($952 million), sources familiar with the matter said.
In 2018, Knaus Tabbert shelved plans for an IPO as it sought other ways to finance its expansion plans.
($1 = 0.8400 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner in Munich und Hans Seidenstücker in Frankfurt; writing by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal)
