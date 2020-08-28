US Markets
Caravan manufacturer Knaus Tabbert to announce IPO next week - sources

Alexander Hübner Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

German caravan maker Knaus Tabbert is planning to announce its initial public offering (IPO) in Frankfurt next week with a targeted market value of 800 million euros ($952 million), sources familiar with the matter said.

In 2018, Knaus Tabbert shelved plans for an IPO as it sought other ways to finance its expansion plans.

($1 = 0.8400 euros)

