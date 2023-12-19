CARA's Late-Stage Skin Disease Study Fails, Stock Plummets 49%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA, a commercial-stage company, announced the failure of its dose-finding Part A of the KIND 1 study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of oral difelikefalin as an adjunct therapy to topical corticosteroids (TCS) for moderate-to-severe pruritus in adult patients with atopic dermatitis (AD).

Cara already markets an intravenous version of difelikefalin, a kappa opioid receptor agonist, in the form of Korsuva (difelikefalin) injection. Korsuva injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with CKD in adults undergoing hemodialysis. In the EU and UK, the drug is marketed under the brand name Kapruvia.

Per the data readout from the KIND 1 study, oral difelikefalin as an adjunct to TCS did not demonstrate a meaningful clinical benefit compared to TCS monotherapy. Following this outcome, Cara discontinued its clinical program in pruritus associated with AD.

Cara anticipates ending 2023 with approximately $100 million in cash, which indicates that the company might fall short of cash to continue its operations in the absence of any additional funding.

Cara's stock plunged 48.9% in the last trading session, as the investors were disappointed by the AD study results, followed by the discontinuation of the same. Year to date, shares of CARA have plummeted 94.1% compared with the industry's 17.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The dose-finding Part A of the phase III KIND 1 study enrolled 287 adult patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus with AD. The total patient population was then randomized into four cohorts, receiving either a twice-daily dose of oral difelikefalin tablets (0.25 mg or 0.5 mg) plus TCS or twice-daily placebo tablets plus TCS/vehicle.

The proportion of patients experiencing a ≥4-point improvement at week 12from baseline in the worst itch numeric rating scale (a metric used in this respect) comprised the primary endpoint of Part A of the late-stage study.

The candidate, however, was overall well tolerated in Part A of the late-stage study and demonstrated a safety profile consistent with that observed in previous studies.

Notably, Cara is evaluating oral difelikefalin for two other indications, moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) and notalgia paresthetica (NP), in separate mid-late-stage studies.

The phase III KICK clinical program of oral difelikefalin in advanced CKD is currently enrolling patients. Cara expects to report top-line results from this program in the second half of 2024.

On the other hand, the phase II/III KOURAGE clinical program in NP is also currently enrolling patients. The company anticipates sharing data from Part A, the dose-finding portion of the study, in the second half of 2024. Final top-line data from the entire mid-late-stage program is expected in the first half of 2026.

