News & Insights

Stocks

Caracal Gold PLC Eyes Expansion in East Africa

November 25, 2024 — 06:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Caracal Gold PLC (GB:GCAT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Caracal Gold PLC has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, reinforcing its commitment to growth in East Africa. With plans to expand gold production and resources, the company is focusing on its Kilimapesa Gold Mine in Kenya and the Nyakafuru Project in Tanzania. Caracal Gold is poised for significant expansion, targeting a production increase to over 50,000 ounces per year.

For further insights into GB:GCAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.