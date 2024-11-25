Caracal Gold PLC Eyes Expansion in East Africa

Caracal Gold PLC (GB:GCAT) has released an update.

Caracal Gold PLC has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, reinforcing its commitment to growth in East Africa. With plans to expand gold production and resources, the company is focusing on its Kilimapesa Gold Mine in Kenya and the Nyakafuru Project in Tanzania. Caracal Gold is poised for significant expansion, targeting a production increase to over 50,000 ounces per year.

