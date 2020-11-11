Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$9.3m exceeding analyst forecasts by 94%, and statutory losses of US$0.35 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Cara Therapeutics after the latest results. NasdaqGM:CARA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

Following the latest results, Cara Therapeutics' eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$28.8m in 2021. This would be a reasonable 4.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$1.94. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$27.6m and US$2.01 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and losses per share.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$32.63, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cara Therapeutics at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$18.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Cara Therapeutics' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 4.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 58% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.7% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Cara Therapeutics is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cara Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Cara Therapeutics that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.