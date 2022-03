(RTTNews) - Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) are rising more than 9% Tuesday morning after analysts at JPMorgan upgraded the company to "Overweight".

The brokerage set a new price target of $20, up from the previous goal of $17, for the company on Tuesday.

Cara stock, currently at $11.51, has traded in the range of $9.63-$29.65 in the past 52 weeks.

