Markets
CARA

Cara Therapeutics : EMA Accepts To Review MAA For Difelikefalin Injection

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma said that the European Medicines Agency or EMA accepted to review the Marketing Authorization Application or MAA for difelikefalin injection for the treatment of pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in hemodialysis patients.

The filing was supported by positive clinical data from the two pivotal phase-III trials KALM-1 and KALM-2, as well as supportive data from an additional 32 clinical studies

If approved, difelikefalin would receive marketing authorization in all member states of the European Union, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. EMA's decision on the EU MAA is expected in the second-quarter of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular