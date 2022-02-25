Markets
CARA

Cara Therapeutics: CHMP Recommends Approval Of Kapruvia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma and Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) announced that the European Medicines Agency's CHMP has recommended approval of Kapruvia for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in hemodialysis patients. The companies noted that, if approved, Kapruvia will be the first therapy available in Europe for the treatment of chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus in hemodialysis patients.

The positive CHMP opinion is based on pivotal clinical data from two phase-III trials, KALM-1 and KALM-2, and supportive data from an additional 32 clinical studies. European Commission decision for marketing authorization is anticipated in the second quarter of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular