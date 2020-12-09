Car Thieves Don’t Take Time Off For The Holidays

While the Grinch gets the national spotlight for his holiday grumpiness and penchant for property crime, car thieves get nowhere near the attention they deserve. More than 537,000 cars were stolen in 2019, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report. More than $6 billion was lost nationwide as a result, with an average dollar loss of $8,886 per stolen vehicle.

And car thieves don’t take holidays off. Nearly 23,000 vehicles were stolen on 11 U.S. holidays last year, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). Talk about having a heart two sizes too small.

If there is a silver lining, it’s that car thieves are less active on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day compared to other holidays. (They wait for New Year’s Day to really get the party started.) But you shouldn’t rely on a crook’s charity. Here’s what you need to know about a car insurance coverage that can help keep your holidays joyful.

Car Insurance Doesn’t Take a Holiday Break

If you’re worried that car thieves might dampen your holiday spirit, know that auto insurance can cover car theft. You can get comprehensive insurance, which not only covers thefts, but also other problems such as fires, floods, falling objects, hail and collisions with animals (like deer).

Comprehensive insurance is an optional coverage, but if you have a car loan or lease you’re likely required to have it. The average cost for comprehensive insurance is about $160 per year, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ most recent data.

Your comprehensive insurance also covers other theft-related problems. For example, it covers car damage from an attempted break-in or if car parts are stolen, such as air bags or your catalytic converter.

There are a few things comprehensive coverage typically won’t cover, such as custom parts or equipment, like an aftermarket stereo system. Comprehensive insurance also won’t cover personal items stolen from your car, like a laptop. But you have theft coverage for belongings under your renters, condo or homeowners insurance.

If you need to file a theft-related insurance claim, the insurance check will be reduced by the amount of your deductible. Check your policy’s declaration page if you don’t remember what your deductible is.

If you want reimbursement for transportation costs while your car is being repaired or replaced, add rental reimbursement insurance when you buy or renew your policy.

Tips To Prevent Car Theft

The NICB recommends these four layers of protection against car theft:

Common sense. Don’t leave your keys in the ignition. Lock your doors, close your windows and park in a well-lit area.

Don’t leave your keys in the ignition. Lock your doors, close your windows and park in a well-lit area. Warning device. Use a visible or audible anti-theft device such as a car alarm, brake locks, steering column collars and locks, and theft deterrent decals.

Use a visible or audible anti-theft device such as a car alarm, brake locks, steering column collars and locks, and theft deterrent decals. Immobilizing device. Use a device that prevents thieves from bypassing your ignition and hot-wiring your car. This might include car keys with transponder chips, fuse cut-offs, kill switches, wireless ignition authentication, and ignition and fuel pump disablers.

Use a device that prevents thieves from bypassing your ignition and hot-wiring your car. This might include car keys with transponder chips, fuse cut-offs, kill switches, wireless ignition authentication, and ignition and fuel pump disablers. Tracking device. Use a device that emits a signal to law enforcement or a monitoring station if your car is stolen, such as LoJack or OnStar’s stolen vehicle assistance.

