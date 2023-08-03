Car Thefts Spike 34% In 12 Months; Will Insurance Rates Follow?

In 2023, car theft rates have jumped dramatically. And chances are that everyone with car insurance will end up paying for it.

Crime trends overall are positive. According to 2023 mid-year statistics put out by the Council on Criminal Justice, homicides were down 9.4% from last year’s levels, gun-related assaults were down 5.6% and burglaries, domestic abuse and drug offenses are all in decline.

But car thefts are a different story.

“Motor vehicle thefts are up about 34% during the first half of 2023 compared to the same time frame last year, and they are 104% higher than in the same period in 2019, the year before the pandemic,” says research specialist Ernesto Lopez, who co-authored the Council on Criminal Justice’s crime trends report.

What’s going on, and how much might your insurance rates go up?

Why Are Car Thefts Out of Control?

One factor driving the trend is a spike in thefts of certain basic Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Up to 9 million 2011 to 2022 model year Kias and Hyundais were built without an engine immobilizer, a common anti-theft device that prevents a car from starting without the proper key or fob.

Those models “have been targeted following viral videos on social media that highlight how easy they are to steal” with little more than a USB cable, says Lopez, who says the trend is a major factor in the overall rise in thefts.

But, he notes, “motor vehicle theft was increasing before these videos went viral.”

“Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than 1 million vehicles stolen last year,” said David J. Glawe, the president and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), in a news release announcing his organization’s list of most-stolen vehicles.

NICB data shows full-size Chevrolet and Ford pickup trucks were the most frequently stolen vehicles in 2022, followed by the Honda Civic and Honda Accord. Hyundai and Kia models accounted for the next three cars on the list, with the Toyota Camry, GMC full-size pickups and the Honda CR-V rounding out the top 10.

Where the Cars Go

What’s happening to all those hot wheels? Car thefts are what’s known as a “keystone offense,” meaning a crime committed in order to carry out another crime, according to Lopez. Vehicles are also often stolen for their parts.

And authorities are seeing a trend of motor vehicles being shipped overseas, where they’re sold to fund criminal enterprises, according to Customs and Border Protection.

The NICB report had a glimmer of positive news, finding that recovery rates for stolen vehicles were up last year.

Will My Auto Insurance Rates Go Up?

Insurance rates in many U.S. markets are rising by double digits, not just for Kia and Hyundai owners, but for all car owners, according to the Insurance Information Institute. So there’s a good chance your costs will rise if they haven’t already.

Auto insurance rates were up 16.9% overall in June from a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And if you own a Kia or Hyundai, you may find that you cannot insure your car at all. Progressive, State Farm and Allstate all announced earlier this year that they would not write policies for certain Kia and Hyundai models because of the increased theft risk they pose.

What Else Is Pushing Up Rates?

Auto insurance premiums are rising for a number of reasons beyond the increase in thefts. In a blog post, the Insurance Information Institute also cites:

Increasing accident frequency and severity

More fatalities and injuries on the road, leading to increased attorney involvement in claims

Continuing supply-chain snags, leading to rising costs for cars, replacement parts and labor

More costly auto repairs for more technologically sophisticated vehicles

Thefts of vehicle components such as catalytic converters

Thwart Thieves To Help Keep Your Insurance Affordable

The good news is that a few simple precautions can lead to a large increase in security. They include:

Always locking your car

Never leaving your running car unattended

Never leaving the keys or fob inside.

Parking in well-lit, high-traffic areas

Using a steering wheel lock or other visible anti-theft devices.

For Kia and Hyundai owners, the automakers are offering free car locks and software upgrades.

Some other proactive measures may help you protect yourself from rate increases. For example, some insurers will lower your car insurance if you park your car in your home garage rather than in your driveway or on the street. Data shows that cars parked in garages are less prone to being stolen or having crash damage.

You could also install an anti-theft device in your vehicle. Doing so can yield dramatic reductions in your car insurance costs. For example, GEICO offers “potential savings” of 23% if you have an anti-theft system in your car. State Farm offers a discount to drivers who install an alarm or other anti-theft device in their insured automobile.

Bottom Line

Car thefts are on the rise, contributing to higher auto insurance rates for many drivers. If you’re a victim, comprehensive car insurance covers auto theft. Claims for the contents of your stolen car need to be filed with your homeowners or renters insurance.

