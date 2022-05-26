Car tech firm ECARX to go public via $3.8 bln blank-check deal
May 26 (Reuters) - ECARX Holdings Inc said on Thursday it is going public through a merger with a blank-check company in a deal that values the automobile technology company at $3.82 billion.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCOVA
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Former Fox News employee's suit accuses former anchorman of rape