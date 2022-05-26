Car tech firm ECARX to go public via $3.8 bln blank-check deal

May 26 (Reuters) - ECARX Holdings Inc said on Thursday it is going public through a merger with a blank-check company in a deal that values the automobile technology company at $3.82 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

