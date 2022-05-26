US Markets
COVA

Car tech firm ECARX to go public via $3.8 bln blank-check deal

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published

ECARX Holdings Inc said on Thursday it is going public through a merger with a blank-check company in a deal that values the automobile technology company at $3.82 billion.

May 26 (Reuters) - ECARX Holdings Inc said on Thursday it is going public through a merger with a blank-check company in a deal that values the automobile technology company at $3.82 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COVA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular