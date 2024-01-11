News & Insights

Car subscription firm Finn raises $110 mln to speed shift to electric fleet

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 11, 2024 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Nick Carey for Reuters ->

By Nick Carey

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - German car subscription firm Finn has raised 100 million euros ($109 million) to accelerate its shift towards a fully electric fleet, in a funding round that valued the group at more than $600 million, it said on Thursday.

The round was led by London-based Planet First Partners, a private equity firm focused on sustainable investments, Finn said.

The Munich-based company said it will use the capital raised to focus on EVs and plans to more than double the share of low-emission vehicles in its fleet to more than 80% by 2028.

Last year Finn reported annual recurring revenue of 160 million euros, with more than 25,000 active subscriptions.

The company offers 30 different car brands to customers on a subscription basis and expanded its operations to the U.S. east coast in 2022.

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((nick.carey@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7385 414 954;))

