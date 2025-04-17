$CAR stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CAR stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $108,184,363 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CAR:
$CAR Insider Trading Activity
$CAR insiders have traded $CAR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LYNN KROMINGA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,066 shares for an estimated $196,270.
$CAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $CAR stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 672,406 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,202,647
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 319,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,746,834
- FMR LLC removed 285,457 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,010,688
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 256,775 shares (-67.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,489,222
- ING GROEP NV added 245,800 shares (+310.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,813,938
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 240,000 shares (+266.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,346,400
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 236,218 shares (+1391.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,041,532
$CAR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024
