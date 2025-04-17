$CAR stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CAR stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $108,184,363 of trading volume.

$CAR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CAR:

$CAR insiders have traded $CAR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNN KROMINGA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,066 shares for an estimated $196,270.

$CAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $CAR stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024

