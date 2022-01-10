US Markets

Car sharing platform Turo files to go public in U.S.

Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Turo Inc said on Monday that the Daimler AG-backed car sharing company has filed to go public in the United States, nearly six months after it confidentially filed for an initial public offering.

