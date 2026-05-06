CAR Q1 Earnings Miss on Higher Fleet Charges, Revenues Beat

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR posted a first-quarter 2026 loss of $8.01 per share, narrower than the year-ago loss of $14.35. However, results missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a $6.82 loss by 17.5%.

Quarterly revenues came in at $2.53 billion, up 4.1% year over year and beating the consensus mark of $2.44 billion by 3.7%. Operationally, vehicle utilization reached 70.1% companywide, a first-quarter record for both segments in more than 15 years.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

CAR’s Bottom Line Still Pressured by Cost Structure

Avis Budget reported a net loss of $234 million in the quarter compared with a $504 million net loss a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $113 million compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $93 million in the prior-year period.

Expense lines remained heavy for an asset-intensive model. Vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net, totaled $664 million, while selling, general and administrative expenses were $341 million. Vehicle interest, net, rose to $229 million, reflecting the financing load tied to the fleet.

Avis Budget’s Mix Helped Revenue Despite Uneven Volumes

CAR’s revenue performance reflected better pricing and a more selective approach to volume. Total rental days dipped 1% year over year to 39.08 million, while revenues per day, excluding exchange rate effects, improved 3% to $63.43.

Segment results stayed constructive on the top line. Americas’ revenues rose 2.9% year over year to $1.96 billion, supported by improved pricing in the core U.S. rental car business. International revenues increased 8.6% to $568 million, even as the business continued to refine its revenue mix.

CAR’s Pricing Discipline & Fleet Actions Show Early Payoff

Management pointed to early progress from fleet reduction and supply discipline, with the benefits starting to appear in operational performance. In the Americas, rental days were essentially flat year over year, while revenues per day increased 2.8%, marking the first quarter of positive pricing in that region since late 2022.

The company also leaned into fleet right-sizing as used vehicle demand came in stronger than expected. Monthly depreciation in the Americas averaged about $380 for the quarter, starting above $500 in January and improving into the mid-$300s by March. Management said it exited the quarter with its healthiest fleet position since the pandemic and a fleet that is roughly 20% younger.

Avis Budget Raises Outlook as Liquidity Remains Adequate

CAR ended March 31 with $915 million in total liquidity and $2.9 billion in additional capacity across its ABS facilities. Management cited a net corporate leverage ratio of 7.6 times and expects to reduce it to below 6 by year-end through earnings improvement and continued debt repayment.

The company also lifted its full-year outlook. The adjusted EBITDA guidance was raised to $850-$1 billion. On fleet costs, the company’s outlook calls for per-unit fleet costs per month of $340 in the second quarter of 2026 and $315-$325 for 2026.

CAR’s Cash Flow Improves & Capital Priorities Shift to Debt

Avis Budget generated net cash provided by operating activities of $434 million in the quarter. The adjusted free cash flow was $80 million against an adjusted free cash flow use of $492 million in the prior-year quarter. Capital expenditure was $42 million, with the company also noting $1 million of cloud computing implementation costs included in capex.

Capital allocation is tilting more conservatively. Management emphasized a continued focus on debt repayment while funding capital expenditure aimed at operational efficiencies, cost reduction and margin expansion. The quarter also included $7 million of common stock repurchases, but the stated priority remains restoring leverage toward more normalized levels over time.

CAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Gartner, Inc. IT delivered first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 by 11%. Adjusted earnings increased 11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues were $1.51 billion, falling 1.5% year over year and lagging the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion by 0.6%.

Fiserv, Inc. FISV reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 14%. Adjusted earnings declined 16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The revenue performance was softer. Adjusted revenues were $4.68 billion, missing the consensus mark of $4.76 billion by 1.7% and decreasing 8.9% year over year.

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Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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