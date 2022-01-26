Car parts maker Valeo names Christophe Périllat as CEO

French car parts maker Valeo said on Wednesday it had appointed deputy Chief Executive Officer Christophe Périllat as its new chief executive, confirming previously announced plans as the company posted preliminary 2021 results.

Valeo outgoing Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich will continue to act as Chairman of the Board of Directors, the group said in a statement.

Valeo on Wednesday said its preliminarily full-year sales rose to 17.3 billion euros ($19.52 billion), slightly above its guidance range of 16.9-17.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8862 euros)

