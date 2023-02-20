Car parts maker Forvia sees stable sales in 2023

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Forvia, the European car parts maker born from Faurecia's EPED.PA takeover of Hella HLE.DE, on Monday forecast 2023 sales in the range of 25.2 billion to 26.2 billion euros ($26.9 billion to $28.0 billion), after its annual sales of 25.5 billion euros reached the upper end of its guidance.

The group, which sells seats, dashboards and fuel systems to carmakers, also targets an operating margin of between 5% and 6% for the current fiscal year and a net cash flow exceeding 1.5% of sales.

The guidance is based on estimated worldwide automotive production of 82 million vehicles, Forvia said in its earnings statement.

($1 = 0.9355 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((dagmarah.mackos@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.