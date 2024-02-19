Car parts maker Forvia sees higher sales in 2024

Feb 19 (Reuters) - European automotive supplier Forvia FRVIA.PA said on Monday it forecasts 2024 sales in the range of 27.5 billion to 28.5 billion euros ($29.7 billion to $30.7 billion), after its annual sales reached the upper end of its guidance, in line with expectations.

The company, born from the takeover of Hella HLE.DE by Faurecia, reported sales of 27.25 billion euros in 2023, against 24.57 billion euros archived a year prior.

Analysts forecast yearly revenue for 2023 to reach 27.13 billion euros according to an LSEG analyst poll.

($1 = 0.9276 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

