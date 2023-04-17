Car parts maker Forvia reports stronger Q1 sales

April 17, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

April 17 (Reuters) - Forvia, the European car parts maker born from Faurecia's EPED.PAtakeover of Hella HLE.DE last year, on Monday reported a jump in first-quarter sales boosted by its favourable geographic mix and an additional month of Hella consolidation.

The group, which sells seats, dashboards and fuel systems to carmakers, recorded sales of 6.64 billion euros ($7.29 billion) in the first three months of 2023, compared with 5.15 billion euros last year. The numbers exclude Faurecia's SAS Cockpit Modules arm which it agreed to sell in February.

The company confirmed its 2023 and medium-term targets.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

