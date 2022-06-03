STLA

Car parts maker Faurecia launches 705 mln euros cap hike to fund Hella buy

Contributor
Silvia Aloisi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

French auto parts supplier Faurecia launched a 705 million euro ($758 million) capital increase to fund its acquisition of German rival Hella, it said on Friday.

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - French auto parts supplier Faurecia EPED.PA launched a 705 million euro ($758 million) capital increase to fund its acquisition of German rival Hella HLE.DE, it said on Friday.

Faurecia sealed the purchase in February, creating a combined group named Forvia, which is set to become the seventh-largest automotive supplier in the world.

($1 = 0.9299 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters