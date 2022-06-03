Car parts maker Faurecia launches 705 mln euros cap hike to fund Hella buy

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - French auto parts supplier Faurecia EPED.PA launched a 705 million euro ($758 million) capital increase to fund its acquisition of German rival Hella HLE.DE, it said on Friday.

Faurecia sealed the purchase in February, creating a combined group named Forvia, which is set to become the seventh-largest automotive supplier in the world.

($1 = 0.9299 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

