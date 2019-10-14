Car parts group Faurecia to buy full control of SAS venture from Continental

Adds Faurecia share price

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French car parts group Faurecia EPED.PA said on Monday it had agreed to buy full control of the SAS joint venture it runs with German auto group Continental CONG.DE, in a deal which should boost the company's profits.

Faurecia said it would buy the remaining 50% stake in the venture from Continental for 225 million euros ($248 million), and that the takeover would be immediately accretive to its operating margin, net income and return on capital employed.

Faurecia shares were down 2% in early session trading.

The SAS joint venture was established in 1996 and the company has become a key player in complex interior module assembly and logistics, with 2019 sales expected to reach around 700 million euros, said Faurecia.

"SAS has a strong growth potential and represents an excellent opportunity for Faurecia strategically and financially," said Faurecia chief executive Patrick Koller.

($1 = 0.9069 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.