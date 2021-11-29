Car parts group Faurecia cuts 2021 financial guidance

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French automotive supplier Faurecia EPED.PA cut its guidance for the 2021 financial year, citing a drop in European automotive production, difficulties to adapt to stop-and-go generated costs, and one-off costs in the United States.

The company now forecast 2021 sales of between 15-15.5 billion euros ($16.92 to $17.49 billion) and an operating profit margin of 5.5%, compared to a previous target of sales at 15.5 billion euros and a 6-6.2 percent margin.

Faurecia added that this new guidance was made on the assumption that no new major lockdown, impacting production or retail sales in any world region, would be put in place.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com;))

