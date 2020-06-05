Vroom, an online used car marketplace, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Friday.



The New York, NY-based company now plans to raise $356 million by offering 18.75 million shares at a price range of $18 to $20, up from the original range of $15 to $17. At the midpoint of the revised range, Vroom will raise 19% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



Vroom was founded in 2012 And booked $1.3 billion in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VRM. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Allen & Company and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of June 8, 2020.



The article Car marketplace Vroom roars its engines, increasing IPO range to $18 to $20 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



