CAR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $194.98, changing hands as low as $185.13 per share. Avis Budget Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAR's low point in its 52 week range is $65.87 per share, with $357.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $186.24.

