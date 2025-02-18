CAR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.83, changing hands as high as $97.99 per share. Avis Budget Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAR's low point in its 52 week range is $65.73 per share, with $132.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.50.

