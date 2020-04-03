CAR Inc shares, bonds slump on Luckin Coffee probe

By Carol Chan

HONG KONG, April 3 (IFR) - CAR Inc's shares and bonds slumped on Friday after Luckin Coffee, which shares the same founder, said an internal investigation had shown that its chief operating officer and other employees had fabricated sales transactions.

CAR and Luckin are separate companies in entirely different industries, but the market sees the two as related given that both are controlled by Lu Zhengyao.

CAR's shares were suspended from trading at 10:14am after they plunged as much as 72% in morning trading, while the cash price of its two outstanding dollar bonds fell more than 25 points. Its shares last traded at HK$1.96 (US$0.25), down 54% from yesterday's close.

The company's 6.00% bonds due 2021 slumped about 29 points, last quoted at 47/52, while its 8.875% bonds due 2022 were quoted at 33/38, down around 27 points, according to a trader. There were active two-way flows with real money selling and some hedge funds bargain hunting.

Luckin's US-listed shares plunged as much as 81% overnight after it suspended COO Jian Liu and employees reporting to him following initial recommendations from a special committee, which was appointed to investigate issues in its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31 2019.

It said the investigation had found that fabricated sales from the second quarter of 2019 to the fourth were about Rmb2.2bn (US$310m).

Earlier this year, short-seller Muddy Waters Research shorted the stock, citing a report alleging that Luckin fabricated financial and operating numbers from the third quarter of 2019.

Moreover, Liu held positions at CAR from 2008 to 2015 and at affiliate UCAR from 2015 to 2018 before he joined Luckin, while E&Y is the auditor for both Luckin and CAR, according to a note from Deutsche Bank.

According to Deutsche Bank, CAR confirmed in a call that it had Rmb2.7bn–Rmb2.8bn of cash on hand at end-March 2020, which can be used to repay Panda bonds puttable in April. Plus, management said that CAR maintains a good relationship with banks and received a Rmb500m new facility last week.

Deutsche Bank said it does not see CAR as a high default risk in 2020 if its "balance sheet is real".

Moody's on February 26 changed the outlook of CAR's B1 issuer rating to negative from stable on a weakening revenue trend. S&P on March 20 revised the outlook of CAR's B+ issuer rating to negative from stable on falling profitability amid the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

