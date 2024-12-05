CAR Group’s New Securities Quotation on ASX

CAR Group (AU:CAR) has released an update.

CAR Group Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 7,148 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, set to be issued on December 3, 2024. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock liquidity and market position, capturing the attention of investors keen on the automotive sector’s financial dynamics.

