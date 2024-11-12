CAR Group’s Director Acquires New Performance Rights

CAR Group (AU:CAR) has released an update.

CAR Group Limited has announced changes in the interest holdings of Director Cameron Lloyd McIntyre. The director acquired 272,419 performance rights as part of various incentive plans, bringing the total number of vested and unvested performance rights to over 350,000. This move indicates potential strategic alignments with long-term company goals.

