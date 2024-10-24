CAR Group Reports Robust Growth and Global Expansion

CAR Group (AU:CAR) has released an update.

CAR Group Limited has reported a strong financial year with significant international growth, highlighted by the success of its majority ownership in Brazil’s Webmotors and the acquisition of Trader Interactive in the US. The company achieved over $1 billion in group revenue and double-digit growth in key financial metrics. CAR Group’s focus remains on sustainable growth and talent development, with CEO Cameron McIntyre taking on a non-executive director role at Brambles Ltd to gain broader international insights.

