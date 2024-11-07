CAR Group Issues New Performance Rights

News & Insights

November 07, 2024 — 09:48 pm EST

CAR Group (AU:CAR) has released an update.

CAR Group Limited has announced the issuance of 367,353 performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to transfer restrictions until the end of the restriction period. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align employee incentives with long-term growth goals.

