CAR Group (ASX:CAR) Price Target Increased by 15.05% to 35.42

The average one-year price target for CAR Group (ASX:CAR) has been revised to 35.42 / share. This is an increase of 15.05% from the prior estimate of 30.78 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.64 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.05% from the latest reported closing price of 34.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAR Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAR is 0.26%, an increase of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 9,944K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,884K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,769K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 19.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,889K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 18.58% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 724K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 18.28% over the last quarter.

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 557K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 17.80% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 443K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 18.43% over the last quarter.

