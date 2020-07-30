Car dealership Pendragon to lay off 1,800 workers, shut loss-making stores

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published

British auto retailer Pendragon Plc said on Thursday it would slash 1,800 jobs and close 15 loss-making stores, as the coronavirus crisis continues to hammer demand for cars.

Adds details on market conditions, industry data

July 30 (Reuters) - British auto retailer Pendragon Plc PDG.L said on Thursday it would slash 1,800 jobs and close 15 loss-making stores, as the coronavirus crisis continues to hammer demand for cars.

"The impact of Covid-19 has accelerated a review of the Group's future operating model... the Board has taken the decision to introduce a more efficient operating model with fewer stores and leaner support functions," the company said.

The planned changes, which follow a review that was commenced before the pandemic, will cut annual costs by about 35 million pounds ($45.47 million), Pendragon said.

The company's move comes after rival Lookers LOOK.L set out plans last month to lay off 1,500 employees and shut 12 more sites.

British car production fell by more than an annual 40% in the first half of the year to its lowest level since 1954, according to an industry body.

($1 = 0.7697 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More