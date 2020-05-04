Car dealership Pendragon says early merger talks with Lookers have ceased

May 4 (Reuters) - British auto retailer Pendragon Plc PDG.L confirmed media reports on Monday that it held talks with rival Lookers Plc LOOK.L to explore a merger but the company said the discussions had now ceased.

Sky News had reported over the weekend that Pendragon approached rival car dealer Lookers about a potential merger last month, but Lookers rejected the approach.

