Car dealership Pendragon says early merger talks with Lookers have ceased

Contributors
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

British auto retailer Pendragon Plc confirmed media reports on Monday that it held talks with rival Lookers Plc to explore a merger but the company said the discussions had now ceased.

May 4 (Reuters) - British auto retailer Pendragon Plc PDG.L confirmed media reports on Monday that it held talks with rival Lookers Plc LOOK.L to explore a merger but the company said the discussions had now ceased.

Sky News had reported over the weekend that Pendragon approached rival car dealer Lookers about a potential merger last month, but Lookers rejected the approach.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More