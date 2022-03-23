Car dealer Pendragon posts record profit, but flags supply risks, costs

Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published

March 23 (Reuters) - Pendragon PDG.L reported record annual earnings on Wednesday, led by strong demand for used cars, although the British car distributor warned the Russia-Ukraine conflict could disrupt new-vehicle supply chains and lead to higher costs.

The company said its underlying pretax profit for 2021 came in at 83 million pounds ($110 million), a surge from 8.2 million pounds reported a year ago.

($1 = 0.7539 pounds)

