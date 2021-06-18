Car dealer Inchcape confident on earnings; warns of chip shortage

June 18 (Reuters) - Car dealership Inchcape INCH.L said on Friday its current-year earnings will top market estimates, helped by an uptick in demand following easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

The company, however, warned of uncertainties in the second half of the year due to supply issues related to semi-conductor chips and the pandemic.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.