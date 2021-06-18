Car dealer Inchcape confident on earnings; warns of chip shortage

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Car dealership Inchcape said on Friday its current-year earnings will top market estimates, helped by an uptick in demand following easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

The company, however, warned of uncertainties in the second half of the year due to supply issues related to semi-conductor chips and the pandemic.

