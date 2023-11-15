News & Insights

Car crashes into barricade near Israel embassy in Tokyo, man detained

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

November 15, 2023 — 09:51 pm EST

By Francis Tang

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A car crashed into a barricade near the entrance of the Israeli embassy in Tokyo on Thursday and a man in his 50s was detained on the spot, local media reported.

One police officer was injured, Fuji TV said.

An official at the Israeli embassy said the matter was under police investigation and declined further comment. A police spokesperson said they were unable to comment at this moment.

Police officers blocked the area around where a black car with damage to its front headlights and panel appeared to have crashed, while the road was strewn with debris, according to a Reuters witness on the scene.

The car's number plate was from Tama, western Tokyo.

A month ago, shortly after Israel began its bombardment of Gaza in retaliation for Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants on southern Israel, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters faced off with police outside the Israeli embassy in Tokyo.

