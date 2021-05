May 5 (Reuters) - Car battery maker Clarios said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.